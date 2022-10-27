Faisal Vawda launched by 'imported govt': Ali Zaidi

PTI leader Ali Zaidi. Twitter

Ali Zaidi criticises Faisal Vawda for speaking against the PTI's long march.

Says the 'imported government' launched him against the PTI.

Says Vawda's presser has no importance after Imran's directives.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President and former federal minister Ali Zaidi said PTI leader Faisal Vawda has been launched by what he called the 'imported government' to harm the PTI's long march starting on October 28.

Ali Zaidi's remarks come a few hours after Faisal Vawda held a press conference Wednesday. Vawda claimed that PTI's long march would "witness bloodshed, death, and funerals."

"These funerals will definitely be held, but I will try until my dying breath to save my Pakistanis from sacrificing their lives for a conspiracy hatched by some people. I will try to end this politics of death and bloodshed in this country," Faisal Vawda had said.

According to a statement, Ali Zaidi termed Faisal Vawda's press conference as an attempt to damage PTI's major protest campaign, starting on Friday from Lahore's Liberty Chowk.

He said that Faisal Vawda was launched by what he called the 'imported government' as all news channels, including the state television, telecast his speech - a fact that proves his claim.

Ali Zaidi said that he didn't understand the purpose of Faisal Vawda's press conference, given the fact that Imran Khan has issued unambiguous instructions to all workers to remain peaceful.

After Imran Khan's clear-cut instructions, Faisal Vawda's press conference has no value, he added.

According to Vawda, many people will die in the long march to Islamabad, adding that there are "ulterior motives" behind the march.

In his opinion, several deaths are expected before and during the long march in order to "divert the attention" so that the nation will "start seeing things in black and white".