 
sports
Thursday Oct 27 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Batting collapse led to defeat against Zimbabwe: Babar Azam

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Oct 27, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks to journalists in Perth, Australia, after suffering a defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe, on October 27, 2022. — Photo by author
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks to journalists in Perth, Australia, after suffering a defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe, on October 27, 2022. — Photo by author

PERTH: Skipper Babar Azam blamed batting collapse for his side’s defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 match at Perth Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pakistan fell one run short chasing a target of 131 as the Men in Green failed to score 11 off the last six balls bowled by Brad Evans.

Speaking to the journalists after the defeat, Babar said Pakistan was outclassed in all three departments and there’s no excuse for such defeat.

“We did not bowl well the way we should’ve bowled in first six overs and allowed them to score quick runs, though we made a comeback and did well to restrict them at130,” he said.

“But then, while chasing our batting collapsed after Shadab’s wicket and that’s where we lost the game, it was due to the batting line collapse,” the skipper said.

Babar said that it was indeed a bitter moment for him as a captain as no one was expecting Pakistan to lose this match.

“As a captain, I accept that we didn’t play well, especially since we didn’t bat the way we should’ve batted today,” he said.

“We are much better than how we played today,” the star batter lamented.

He, however, said that it is not all over for Pakistan and team will make a comeback in the tournament.

“We will try to do well in the next three games and try to win them convincingly and improve our net run rate to stay in contention to play the semifinal,” he hoped.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Zim: Shan Masood disappointed over his performance

Pak vs Zim: Shan Masood disappointed over his performance
Kohli in the runs again as India down Dutch at T20 World Cup

Kohli in the runs again as India down Dutch at T20 World Cup
In nail-biting contest, Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan by 1 run

In nail-biting contest, Zimbabwe defeat Pakistan by 1 run
Asitha Fernando added to Sri Lanka's World Cup squad

Asitha Fernando added to Sri Lanka's World Cup squad
Ton up for Rossouw as South Africa rout Bangladesh by 104 runs

Ton up for Rossouw as South Africa rout Bangladesh by 104 runs
India's women cricketers to be paid same match fee as men

India's women cricketers to be paid same match fee as men
Gives confidence when your name is taken with cricketing greats: Babar Azam

Gives confidence when your name is taken with cricketing greats: Babar Azam
Fate to favour fighters in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup clash

Fate to favour fighters in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup clash

Qatar to scrap pre-arrival Covid tests before World Cup

Qatar to scrap pre-arrival Covid tests before World Cup
T20 World Cup: Four Pakistan pacers to play against Zimbabwe tomorrow

T20 World Cup: Four Pakistan pacers to play against Zimbabwe tomorrow
Zimbabwe's Raza says Pakistan has one of 'best attacks' in T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe's Raza says Pakistan has one of 'best attacks' in T20 World Cup
Rain washes out New Zealand-Afghanistan clash at T20 World Cup

Rain washes out New Zealand-Afghanistan clash at T20 World Cup