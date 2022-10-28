Netflix drops trailer for upcoming ‘Lost Bullet 2’, release date, cast list

Netflix drops trailer for ‘Lost Bullet 2’, release date, cast list, more

Netflix brings back the action and thrill with Lost Bullet 2 the sequel of French film Lost Bullet, the official trailer of is out now. It will release on the giant on November 10, 2022.

Lost Bullet 2 is continuation of the French movie Lost Bullet that came out in 2020. After almost two years, the upcoming sequel is ready to hit the screens.

Lost Bullet that was released in 2020 follows Lino who is a mechanic with a passion for ram cars, he gets arrested for a heist that goes wrong. In order to avoid prison, he accepts a deal that is offered by a drug law enforcement unit.

He later gets wrongfully accused of murders and in order to prove himself innocent Lino embarks on the hunt of the bullet that is lodged in a missing car.

The story continues in sequel Lost Bullet 2, in which Lino after having his name cleared from the accusations, takes over and forms a new narcotic unit with Julia. He is now determined to take revenge from the corrupt cops that killed his brother and mentor.

Cast List:

Stéfi Celma

Alban Lenoir

Vivia E. Armstrong

Watch the Trailer



