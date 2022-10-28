 
sports
Friday Oct 28 2022
Ireland-Afghanistan match washed out at T20 World Cup

Ireland players shelter under an umbrella during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Afghanistan and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 28, 2022.— AFP
MELBOURNE: The Ireland-Afghanistan match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points.

It was winless Afghanistan's second wash-out in the Super 12's after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.

The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand.

Afghanistan remains bottom of the Group on two points.

The weather could yet shape the group, with fifth-placed Australia and fourth-placed England, each on two points, scheduled to play the late match at the MCG. 

