Friday Oct 28 2022
Kartik Aaryan drops his character poster from upcoming film 'Freddy'

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Kartik Aryans Freddy also features Alaya F in the lead role
Kartik Aryan's 'Freddy' also features Alaya F in the lead role

Actor Kartik Aaryan has recently dropped his character poster from his upcoming film Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Taking to his Instagram account, Kartik dropped the picture and wrote: “Dr. Freddy Ginwala Appointments opening soon #Freddy.”

The poster shows the actor carrying a mysterious look on his face. He holds a set of dentures in his gloved hands, which also have traces of blood on it.

Aaryan’s look in the film leave fans in an intrigue and they are now eagerly wait to see what’s in store.

One of the fans wrote: “This looks so dark n intense!! Man Dr Freddy Ginwala ji. Can’t wait for the appointment!” Whereas another fan commented on the poster: “Another versatile character loading.” “Omgggg soooo excited, wrote a fan.”

Film Freddy stars Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in the lead roles. Yesterday, it was announced that the makers have ditched the plan of releasing the film in the theatres. Rather they have decided to release it directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

As per PinkVilla, sources have revealed that Freddy will be released on OTT on December 2, 2022, but no official announcement have been made by the makers about the release date yet.

