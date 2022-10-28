FO denies writing to Dubai authorities for Arshad Sharif's handover

The entrance to the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Radio Pakistan/File

Kenyan authorities in close contact with Pakistan officials.

"We will have to wait for the findings of probe," says FO.

Arshad Sharif's assassination matter of grave importance.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday rejected reports doing rounds on social media that Pakistan had formally written to Dubai authorities for the handover of journalist Arshad Sharif to Islamabad.

“No such letter, undersigned by the foreign minister, was written to the Dubai government, nor does the minister undertake these communications. There is no truth in those reports,” the FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said during a weekly briefing.

Replying to a question, the spokesperson said the Pakistan and Kenyan authorities were in close contact and “we will have to wait for the findings of the investigation”.



“The foreign office regrets the demise of Arshad Sharif," Iftikhar said, adding, "His [assassination] was a serious issue."



The FO spokesperson also informed the media that currently there existed no treaty between Pakistan and Kenya for mutual legal assistance.

Moving on, condemning the atrocities the innocent Kashmiris are being subjected to in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), FO official said Kashmir was key to international and regional peace.

"Human rights are being violated in Kashmir unabated."

Furthermore, FO said Pakistan had deep cordial and historical ties with Great Britain.



