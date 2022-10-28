 
Showbiz
Friday Oct 28 2022
Deepika Padukone's 'Fighter' gets a new release date

Friday Oct 28, 2022

Siddharth Anands directorial film Fighter also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor
Siddharth Anand's directorial film 'Fighter' also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor 

The much-anticipated film Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan gets a new release date; the film will now release on January 25, 2024.

Fighter’s release date have been postponed many times earlier, but now it seems like the makers have finally locked a release date.

Anil Kapoor, who is also a part of this patriotic venture, shared the first look of the poster that also revealed the new release date of the film

The caption on the post read: “All systems go! #Fighter is cleared for take-off on 25th January, 2024! Hold on to your seats and don’t let go!”

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film is going to mark as Deepika and Hrithik’s first on-screen collaboration. Both the actors will playing the role of Indian Air Force pilots, while Anil will be their mentor in the film.

Fighter is going to be a huge film as the makers have also took on board the leading company Double Negative (DNEG) for the VFX effects.

According to PinkVilla, DNEG Company also worked for Ayan Mukerji’s hit film Brahmastra. The credit for all the visual effects in the film goes to this Company.  

