Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram make their relationship Insta official

Randeep Hooda celebrates Diwali with Lin Laishram and his parents

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s dating rumours have been circulating all over social media for a while and now the duo has finally made it official on the occasion of Diwali.

Randeep shared a series of pictures on his Instagram with Lin and his parents. He wrote: “Love and light to all around the world.”

The couple, in the picture, posed while holding diyas in their hands. The two lovebirds looked adorable together.

Fans have been showering their love for the new couple in town. One of the admirers wrote: “I wish u live happy like this.”



By profession, Lin is an actor and a jeweller. She has worked in some of the hit films namely; Mary Kom and Om Shanti Om. Back in 2021, Randeep penned down a birthday wish for her: “Keep smiling in the sun… always. Happy Birthday @linliashram. That was the first time she appeared on Randeep’s Instagram feed.

Earlier, Laishram also posted a Diwali picture with Randeep on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda is going make his directorial debut soon with SwatantryaVeer Savarkar. He will also play the lead role in the film, reported PinkVilla.