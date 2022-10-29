Manoj Bajpayee says his role in 'Gali Guleiyan' is the most challenging one in her career

Manoj Bajpayee took to Instagram to share about his recently released film Gali Guleiyan. He said that his role in the film has been the most challenging one in his career so far, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Manoj shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote in the caption that he had to stop shooting for the film as he was on the verge of losing his mental stability.

Manoj wrote in the caption, "Out now. I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role, so much so that I had to stop shooting. Gali Guleiyan, one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played, is finally Out on Amazon Prime.”

He further wrote, "I can't tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film."

Gali Guleiyan is written, directed, and produced by Dipesh Jain and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role.

