Saturday Oct 29 2022
Anushka Sharma completes filming 'Chakda 'Xpress': shares photo dump

Anushka Sharma has completed filming 'Chakda 'Xpress': shares photo dump

Anushka Sharma has completed the shoot of her upcoming film Chadka 'Xpress in Kolkata.

The actress shared glimpse of her photo dump in Kolkata, taking to her Instagram, Anushka seen in a yellow suit which she paired with a blue dupatta.

In the next pictures are of the mouth-watering delicacies of Kolkata which the actress seems to be enjoying. 

Sharing these pictures, Anushka wrote, "Eat-Pray-Love: My Kolkata photo dump! #ScheduleWrap #ChakdaXpress #Kolkata Belur math Kalighat temple Aliah phirni Balwant singh ki chai and samosa Mithai ke baked and regular rasgulle Paramount ke sherbet Girishch dey malaai roll Puti ram ki kachori aloo."

She will be seen essaying the role of cricketer, Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda 'Xpress.

