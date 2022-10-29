 
Showbiz
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Boney Kapoor calls some remakes 'copy pasted'

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Boney Kapoor opened up about the failure of Hindi remakes of South films in a recent interview, and said that some remakes are simply 'copy pasted' which is why they fail, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Boney Kapoor gave the example of Vikram Vedha and Jersey, and said that some remakes even have the same titles as their original films, and directors need to add North Indian nativity in Hindi remakes to make them successful.

Boney told Times of India, "One of the reasons why Hindi remakes of some of the South films aren’t working is because they are simply copy-pasted. Even the titles are kept the same as the original, as in the case of Vikram Vedha and Jersey."

He further added, "Also While remaking South films, one has to add the North Indian nativity to suit the Hindi audience. You have to make a film which will be accepted pan India.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney Kapoor's next directed film is Mili which stars his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

