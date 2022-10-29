 
Saturday Oct 29 2022
Kanye West's ex-Julia Fox steps outside in style with her son in NYC

Saturday Oct 29, 2022

Kanye West's ex-flame Julia Fox stepped outside in style as she made a very rare sighting with her son Valentino, age one, on Thursday.

The beauty dressed casually in tiny bra tops and strappy undies while walking in a park in New York City.

Ditching her outrageous outfits, the 32-year-old Uncut Gems actress displayed her toned arms in a black tank top with graphic designs as she added slacks and military boots.

Julia shares her son with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev. The couple were married in 2018 and divorced in 2020 before Valentino was born.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Julia is best known as West's ex-girlfriend. The two dated briefly.

The pair began dating earlier this year after meeting at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, but only lasted a few weeks with Julia's rep releasing a statement on Valentine's day saying 'Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.'


