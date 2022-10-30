Prince Harry had to add 'uncomfortable' details to eroticize 'Spare': Insider

Prince Harry was forced to add juice to his memoir to please his publishers, says an insider.

Speaking to The Sun in a recent interview, a source close to the couple revealed: “The book has been back and forth between Harry and JR Moehringer and the publishers a few times.

“They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away.

“But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included.

“There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with," the concluded.



Harry's memoir titled Spare is out on January 10, 2023.