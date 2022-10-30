Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao all set to reunite for 'Stree 2'

Varun Dhawan is expected to have a role in 'Stree 2'

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao are reportedly reuniting for Stree 2.

According to some close sources, “Amar and his team of writers have been working on the script of Stree 2 for a while now, and they have finally locked a subject that takes forward the legacy of the first part.”

“They are well aware of the expectations and hence, despite pressures from all ends to make a sequel, were in no hurry to make Stree 2. The script has shaped up well and the team is now all set to take the film on floors early next years, added sources.”

Director Amar Kaushik made his directorial debut with Stree 2018. Now, he is awaiting the release of his next horror-comedy film Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.

The pre-production of Stree 2 will most likely begin after the release of Bhediya. “The idea is to take it on floors in the first quarter of 2023, told the sources.”

Sources further revealed: “Shraddha has made a brief appearance in a song of Bhediya and now, Varun Dhawan too is expected to have a role to play in Stree 2. The story of Bhediya eventually leads to Stree and that would set the ball rolling for Maddock’s unique horror-comedy universe.”

Meanwhile, Amar is also creatively involved in Dinesh Vijan’s vampire film featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha, reports PinkVilla.