Sunday Oct 30 2022
King Charles being disgraced by his own son Prince Harry?

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

King Charles III seems in trouble as his own son Prince Harry seems to disobey the new monarch.

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly bent on disgracing his own father King Charles and going to blindside the royal family in his memoir as he follows in Meghan Markle's footstep to develop the truth of his choice to win sympathy.

Royal commentator Tom Bower described Harry's memoir, titled Spare, "make or break". 

Speaking to The Sun, he added: "I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won't be pretty."

Royal biographer Angela Levin: "If Harry hated being 'the spare' would he have wanted to be heir to the throne? My guess is NO! He should be grateful . Stop treating his hard working family with contempt and feel lucky he can get on with your own life."

Charles is 'absolutely devastated' by 'what has happened' with Prince Harry and is 'hopeful' of a reconciliation, according to another royal expert Katie Nicholl.

 The author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, told Fox News that the King is heartbroken over the change in his relationship with the Duke of Sussex, 38, since his son married Meghan Markle in 2018. 

