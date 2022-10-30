 
Sunday Oct 30 2022
Nicola Peltz breaks silence on her 'feud' with Victoria Beckham: 'no family is perfect'

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz has tried to address her rumoured feud with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham in new interview, saying "no family is perfect".

The 27-year-old actress, in new interview with The Sunday Times, dismissed the so-called "feud" altogether.

Peltz said: "It’s not a feud. I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud."

"No family is perfect. I don’t pay attention to all of it. If I did, I would go crazy.”

It comes after several media outlets reported that Victoria and Peltz can’t stand each other, and Brooklyn Beckham supports his wife in this circumstances.

Nicola Peltz's statement comes after Victoria Beckham explained she broke down to see her family at her Paris Fashion Week show.

