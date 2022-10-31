 
Retired Indian Army major lauds Imran Khan for criticising establishment

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Reuters/ File
In an eyebrow-raising move, a retired major of the Indian Army has shown his support to PTI Chairman Imran Khan because of the latter's critical comments against the Pakistani establishment. 

Taking to his verified Twitter account, Major Gaurav Arya (retd) lauded Khan for speaking against the country's army, the prime minister, as well as the country's intelligence agency. 

Major (retd) Arya also asked for ways to send donations to the PTI. Not only that but he also used a hashtag saying "long live Imran Khan".

"He calls Pak Army Chief an animal, Pak PM a thief, people of Pakistan slaves (ghulam) & Election Commissioner a traitor. He publicly threatens to expose ISI. Please tell me how I can donate to @PTIofficial. #ImranKhanZindabad.

The tweet garnered massive traction shortly after being posted. As of the writing of this report, the message was retweeted by 2,500 users, 653 accounts quote tweeted it, and it racked up more than 14,000 likes.

Ever since the PTI Chairman opted for a hardline approach towards the establishment and given his recent speeches, the former prime minister has become quite popular on the other side of the border.

A few days back, an Indian journalist said that Khan had become their "most favourite" person for his anti-establishment remarks.

ABP News' journalist Rubika Liyaquat, while hosting a show with PTI leader Fayyaz Chohan, said: "[Imran Khan] has become my most favourite as he has his eyes set on exposing ISI's secrets."

