Sunday Oct 30 2022
Prince William’s ‘rebellious’ side laid bare by body language expert

Sunday Oct 30, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louis has long been compared to his uncle Prince Harry over his ‘rebellious’ behaviour but a body language expert seems to think that Louis actually gets it from his dad.

After a clip of a young Prince Harry playing with his late mother Princess Diana and William went viral on TikTok recently, royal body language expert Judi James weighed in on the similarities between Harry and young Prince Louis, or lack thereof.

In the clip in question, Diana is seen with her two kids in the Highgrove House gardens, trying to get a sulky Prince William to come inside and play. As Prince William remained staunch and refused to listen, Diana said, “All right, Harry will have all the fun then.”

At this, a young Prince William is seen running after her and shouting, “No, no, no!’

Analysing the footage, James said, “With all the ongoing PR attempts to smear Diana by painting her as ‘flawed’ and worse, this cute clip of her acting like a very calm, caring but also smart and drama-free mother could be described as a timely reminder of the woman a whole generation fell in love with back in the day.”

She then went on to highlight Prince William’s ‘rebellion’, as opposed to the common belief that Prince Harry was the ‘rebellious’ one like Prince Louis.

“Carrying Harry on one hip in a gesture of utter confidence that leaves him clearly feeling safe while also keeping her left hand free, Diana navigates her older son William’s mini-rebellion with a firmness that prevents a sulk from upgrading into a full-on tantrum,” James explained.

“There are no signals of annoyance, impatience or exasperation from Diana. Neither her vocal tone nor her pace alters as she turns her back to let William know she’s not going to engage in his rebellion,” she added.

The comments come months after Prince Louis pulled funny faces for the cameras at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, at one point even blowing a raspberry at his mother Kate. 

