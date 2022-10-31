 
Monday Oct 31 2022
BTS' Jin achieves another streaming milestone as solo artist

Monday Oct 31, 2022

BTS' Jin achieves another streaming milestone as solo artist

BTS’ Jin and Coldplay collaboration song The Astronaut has scored major success on popular music streaming platforms.

On October 31, Allkpop reported that BTS’ Jin's first-ever single The Astronaut had surpassed 5.62 million streams on Spotify on the first day of its release.

With this achievement, BTS Jin has made the biggest K-pop solo song debut record in Spotify history.

Meanwhile, BTS Jin becomes the third solo artist in K-pop history to surpass over 7 lac copies sales of The Astronaut in just 24 hours.

The Astronaut also holds the most-viewed music video mark as it crossed the 15.3 million views mark on the first day of its release.

In addition, The Astronaut soared to the iTunes top song chart in at least 97 different countries.

