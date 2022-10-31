Stevie Wonder surprised Michael Jackson's son on MJ's 64th birthday

The eldest son of the late Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Jackson shared that he was surprised by a call from Stevie wonder on the King of Pop’s 64th birthday.

During Thriller Night Halloween Party to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the iconic album and single, Thriller, Prince spoke to PEOPLE about the memorable call and the birthday celebrations.

The 25-year-old, whose birth name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., noted that he “had a fantastic birthday for my dad” and that the family “went out to Vegas" for the occasion.”

“We have our one show out there, and we host a birthday celebration every year for him,” Prince explained. “Went out there, got to hang out with a lot of people from the fan club communities. It's a really awesome weekend of just love and celebration.”

He continued, "And I don't know if I'm supposed to tell you this, but I'm gonna tell it to you because it was impressive to me. I got a FaceTime call from Stevie Wonder, who wanted to just talk about how great my dad was. And that was a really awesome, awesome experience. Yeah, oh my God. It was nuts. It was nuts."

Prince also told the outlet that he wished the public would remember MJ more given his “philanthropic legacy."

"Everybody knows about him as the performer, the King of Pop, everything like that, but not as many people know about his Guinness World Record for one of the biggest donations in history," he explained. "And he cared so much about children, about healing, and it's evident.

"If you listen to his music and you listen to the lyrics, you can hear that. That's 50% of the reason why we're here," Prince added.

The late Billie Jean crooner is survived by three children Prince, 25, Paris, 24, and Bigi (formerly known as Blanket), 20.

On the singer’s birthday, August 29, the children paid heartfelt tribute to their father.

"Happy birthday to the greatest! Miss you more and more but I love you more and more with each day," captioned Prince on his IG, posting a photo with his siblings. "Thank you for everything."

Whereas, Paris posted a photo to her Instagram Story at the time of herself as a toddler, giving her dad a kiss, writing: "hbd."