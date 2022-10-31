PM Shehbaz Sharif announces relief package for farmers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing a press conference to announce a "huge package for the revival of agriculture in the country".



The prime minister said the country's progress is directly proportional to the development of Pakistan's agricultural sector.



The premier said for the ongoing fiscal year, the government will provide loans worth Rs1,800 billion to the farmers — four times more than the preceding year.

"As you all know, the incumbent finance minister [Ishaq Dar] is quite strict [...] and he will ensure that all the amount is provided to the farmers," PM Shehbaz said, highlighting that the commercial banks avoid giving loans to small farmers and entrepreneurs and look for secure investments.

In a tweet earlier, the prime minister said: "Today I am going to announce a huge package for the revival of agriculture in the country. I believe that only through the development of agriculture can the country face the challenges of food security."





