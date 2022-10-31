 
Deny Imran face saving, reject his demands, Nawaz to Shehbaz

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif says he has instructed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to bow before Khans demands at any cost. — AFP/ File
  • Nawaz Sharif says instead of focusing on Khan, the PM should "concentrate all of his energy on serving public".
  • He says Khan claimed to bring 1 million people out on streets but couldn't even manage to gather 2,000 workers.
  • Say "Khan told one lie after another so brutally and brazenly that DG ISI was forced to break his silence, tell truth to nation".

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday prohibited his younger brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, from accepting the demands of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Nawaz took a jibe at Khan and his ongoing long march and said that "the one who claimed to bring 1 million people out on the streets couldn't even manage to gather 2,000 workers."

He said that he has instructed PM Shehbaz not to bow before Khan's demands at any cost. "Whether he instigates a mob of 2,000 people or 20,000 people, neither to listen to any demand of this fitna (rabble-rouser) nor to give him any chance to save face."

He added that the prime minister should "focus all of his energy on serving the public".

Nawaz went on to say that ever since Khan's lies have been exposed, the nation has become apathetic to his narrative. "He told one lie after another so brutally and brazenly that the DG ISI was forced to break his silence and tell the truth to the nation".

He said that despite the passage of many days, Khan could not come up with a clarification. "That is why all his emphasis is habitually limited to swearing."

Khan had kicked off his much-awaited long march towards Islamabad on October 28, 2022. The march commenced from Lahore's Liberty Chowk and will be heading to Gujranwala tomorrow (Tuesday). 

