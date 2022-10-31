Parineeti Chopra wants Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti to watch 'Hasee Toh Phasee'

Parineeti Chopra shared in a recent interview that she wants her niece and Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti to watch her most 'kids friendly' film, Hasee Toh Phasee, as reported by IndiaToday.

Parineeti said that she wants Malti to watch Hasee Toh Phasee as she wants her to enjoy the craziness of the film and know that her aunt is a crazy person.

Parineeti told Bollywood Hungama, "If MM had to watch any of my films, it would have to be Hasee Toh Phasee because that’s my most kid-friendly film. I would want her to know that Tisha (Parineeti’s nickname) maasi is a crazy person and Hasee Toh Phasee would give her craziness. I would recommend that film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the action film Code Name Tiranga. The film is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. She will be seen next in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan.