 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 4 crore on Day 6

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 31, 2022

Sidharth Malhotras Thank God collects INR 4 crore on Day 6
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 4 crore on Day 6

Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn's recently released film Thank God failed at the box office as the film collected INR 4 crore on the sixth day of its theatrical release, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per reports, the film did not manage to live up to expectations and minted INR 4 crore on its sixth day in theatres taking its total collection to INR 29 crore in six days; moreover, the reviews coming from the film have mostly been negative.

The film slowed down after a decent start at the box office as it collected INR 8 crore on its first day in theatres.

The film clashed with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the box office which collected INR 56 crore in its six days in theatres.

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on October 25.

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor says filming 'Mili' affected her mental health

Janhvi Kapoor says filming 'Mili' affected her mental health
Parineeti Chopra wants Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti to watch 'Hasee Toh Phasee'

Parineeti Chopra wants Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti to watch 'Hasee Toh Phasee'
Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Sherlyn Chopra's harassment allegations of Sajid Khan

Rakhi Sawant makes fun of Sherlyn Chopra's harassment allegations of Sajid Khan
Priyanka Chopra discusses new projects with Vishal Bhardwaj during her visit in India: Details

Priyanka Chopra discusses new projects with Vishal Bhardwaj during her visit in India: Details
Priyanka Chopra coming back to India after 3 years

Priyanka Chopra coming back to India after 3 years
Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' set to release in 2024

Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' set to release in 2024
Katrina Kaif recreates Harley Quinn this Halloween

Katrina Kaif recreates Harley Quinn this Halloween
Anushka Sharma’s strong reaction to Virat Kohli’s hotel room leaked video

Anushka Sharma’s strong reaction to Virat Kohli’s hotel room leaked video
Parineeti Chopra parts ways with 'Yash Raj Films'

Parineeti Chopra parts ways with 'Yash Raj Films'
Bollywood star kids shine at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party

Bollywood star kids shine at Orhan Awatramani’s Halloween party
Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's 'Dulhania' franchise to get another sequel

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's 'Dulhania' franchise to get another sequel
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao all set to reunite for 'Stree 2'

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao all set to reunite for 'Stree 2'