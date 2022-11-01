 
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police adviser

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar condoling a family member of a martyred policeman. — Twitter
  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari terms Faisal Shahkar's appointment an honour for Pakistan.
  • Shahkar has over 30 years experience of national and UN policing.
  • IG Shahkar is currently serving as Punjab Police chief. 

The United Nations Peacekeeping Police Division on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Pakistani Punjab Police Inspector-General Faisal Shahkar as its adviser.

“The UN Police Division welcomes the selection of seventh UN Police Adviser, IGP Faisal Shahkar of Pakistan, who will assume his duties soon. Mr Shahkar’s 30+ years of national and UN policing experience will help ensure UN Police continues to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” tweeted the UN agency.

Reacting to the news, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari termed the appointment of Inspector General Shahkar an honour of the country.

“Another honour for Pakistan in UN Peacekeeping — IG Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police Adviser. Great distinction-manifestation of Pakistan’s role in maintenance of international peace and security,” tweeted Bilawal.

Pakistan’s top diplomat tweeted in response to a Twitter post by the United Nations Police Division welcoming Shahkar’s appointment.

IG Shahkar — a BS-22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan — was appointed the Punjab Police chief in July of this year.

The Punjab Police chief was previously serving as the inspector general of Pakistan Railways Police.

