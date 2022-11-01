Palace gears up for another PR nightmare ahead of Harry’s book

Buckingham Palace is seemingly gearing up for another PR nightmare as Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin-in-law has signed up to join the cast of a reality TV show.

A week after details of Harry's book were released, Mike Tindall - husband of Zara Tindall, has promised to be an ‘open boo; during his appearance on the show, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During The Times interview last year, the former rugby player weighed in on his income. “You always worry about money,” he said.

“I was very fortunate that I had a couple of ambassadorial roles so there's money coming in, but sponsorships won't last forever,” he added.

“You've got to plan and now with a third [child] on the way and what's coming down the line in terms of school fees to pay,” he added.