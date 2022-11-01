 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Palace gears up for another PR nightmare ahead of Harry’s book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Palace gears up for another PR nightmare ahead of Harry’s book
Palace gears up for another PR nightmare ahead of Harry’s book

Buckingham Palace is seemingly gearing up for another PR nightmare as Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin-in-law has signed up to join the cast of a reality TV show.

A week after details of Harry's book were released, Mike Tindall - husband of Zara Tindall, has promised to be an ‘open boo; during his appearance on the show, I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During The Times interview last year, the former rugby player weighed in on his income. “You always worry about money,” he said.

“I was very fortunate that I had a couple of ambassadorial roles so there's money coming in, but sponsorships won't last forever,” he added.

“You've got to plan and now with a third [child] on the way and what's coming down the line in terms of school fees to pay,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan blasted for his comments on Prince Harry’s memoir

Piers Morgan blasted for his comments on Prince Harry’s memoir
‘The Crown’ imposes no fears on Royals with take on Charles, Diana divorce

‘The Crown’ imposes no fears on Royals with take on Charles, Diana divorce
Kylie Jenner on how ‘too much’ social media impact her personal life

Kylie Jenner on how ‘too much’ social media impact her personal life
Meghan Markle exchanges private 'voice notes' with Canadian First Lady

Meghan Markle exchanges private 'voice notes' with Canadian First Lady
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, spotted together on Halloween in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, spotted together on Halloween in NYC

Meghan Markle talks about 'madness' around being Prince Harry wife

Meghan Markle talks about 'madness' around being Prince Harry wife
Kate Middleton shares rare glimpse of framed family portraits in latest video

Kate Middleton shares rare glimpse of framed family portraits in latest video
Noah Schnapp ‘guilt-tripped’ Shawn Mendes for an Instagram follow

Noah Schnapp ‘guilt-tripped’ Shawn Mendes for an Instagram follow

Matthew Perry ‘crush’ on Jennifer Aniston made it ‘difficult’ for him to work in ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry ‘crush’ on Jennifer Aniston made it ‘difficult’ for him to work in ‘Friends’
Taylor Swift in ‘shambles’ after smashing all charts on Billboard

Taylor Swift in ‘shambles’ after smashing all charts on Billboard

Prince Harry directly targets Prince William with memoir title?

Prince Harry directly targets Prince William with memoir title?
Billie Eilish, beau Jesse Rutherford spark backlash over ‘sick, twisted’ Halloween costumes

Billie Eilish, beau Jesse Rutherford spark backlash over ‘sick, twisted’ Halloween costumes