COAS stresses training, advancements in air defence weapon systems

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during his visit to the headquarters of the Army Air Defence Command, on November 1, 2022. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday stressed the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern air defence weapon systems.

The comments came as the COAS was visiting the headquarters of the Army Air Defence Command, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned, where the army chief emphasised the importance of air defence in present-day's warfare.

"He paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved," the ISPR said in its statement.



The military's media wing added that the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Commander Army Air Defence Command at the headquarters.