 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS stresses training, advancements in air defence weapon systems

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during his visit to the headquarters of the Army Air Defence Command, on November 1, 2022. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks during his visit to the headquarters of the Army Air Defence Command, on November 1, 2022. — ISPR

  • COAS pays tribute to sacrifices of soldiers during visit.
  • Army chief stresses on significance of air defence in today's warfare.
  • COAS emphasises need for improvement in weapon systems.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday stressed the need for continuous training and up-gradation of modern air defence weapon systems.

The comments came as the COAS was visiting the headquarters of the Army Air Defence Command, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) mentioned, where the army chief emphasised the importance of air defence in present-day's warfare.

"He paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men of Pakistan Army Air Defence and appreciated the training standards achieved," the ISPR said in its statement.

The military's media wing added that the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Commander Army Air Defence Command at the headquarters.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz lands in Beijing, receives warm welcome by Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang

PM Shehbaz lands in Beijing, receives warm welcome by Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang
'Height of selfishness': Govt decries Imran Khan's remarks on imposing martial law

'Height of selfishness': Govt decries Imran Khan's remarks on imposing martial law
Gunmen shoot dead KWSB sub-engineer in Manghopir

Gunmen shoot dead KWSB sub-engineer in Manghopir
JUI-F files petition in SC against PTI's long march

JUI-F files petition in SC against PTI's long march
Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam

Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam
Court grants two-day physical remand of Dost Mazari to ACE Punjab

Court grants two-day physical remand of Dost Mazari to ACE Punjab
SC serves notices to Balochistan Bar Council in Reko Diq case

SC serves notices to Balochistan Bar Council in Reko Diq case
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s name added to ECL

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s name added to ECL
Was taken to an unidentified place where I was filmed: Azam Swati

Was taken to an unidentified place where I was filmed: Azam Swati
IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police adviser

IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police adviser
US not to let disinformation harm ties with Pakistan

US not to let disinformation harm ties with Pakistan
'CPEC revitalisation' on PM Shehbaz’s agenda during maiden trip to China

'CPEC revitalisation' on PM Shehbaz’s agenda during maiden trip to China