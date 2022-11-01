 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

'Height of selfishness': Govt decries Imran Khan's remarks on imposing martial law

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

PPP leader Saeed Ghani, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — AFP/APP/File
PPP leader Saeed Ghani, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — AFP/APP/File

  • Marriyum Auranzgeb says Khan inviting army to interfere in political activities.
  • Sherry Rehman says PTI chief’s political struggle was all about looting money under guise of charity.
  • Imran Khan says if govt wants to impose martial law it can as he isn't "scared".

Lawmakers of the ruling alliance called out the ex-prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for his remarks related to the imposition of martial law in the country. 

On day four of the PTI’s "Haqeeqi Azadi March", Khan in an interview with a private channel said if the government wants to impose martial law, they can do so but stressed that he isn’t scared of that. "Whatever is happening nowadays is worse compared to what happened during ex-president Pervez Musharraf’s tenure", he said.

“They are cowards and enemies of the state who only wish to scare me,” Khan told the reporter.

Berating the PTI chief, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Khan has admitted that he wants martial law in the country, adding that he has “accepted that he wants to revolutionise the country through bloodshed.”

In a statement, Aurangzeb questioned why this “foreign-funded fitna (rabble-rouser) was threatening the government of bringing about a revolution through arms?”

“Khan is inviting the army to interfere in the political activities of the country to remove the coalition government from power,” she maintained.

'Khan's political struggle all about looting money'

Condemning his statement, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said: “A politician who claims to have 26 years of political experience shouldn't be saying that the government can impose martial law if it wants to.”

“Democratic politicians do not provoke institutions to impose martial law. [It] clarifies that Khan wants this,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that the PTI chief believes that if he is not in power, he won’t let anybody else rule either.

Rehman further added that institutions are saying that they do want to stay apolitical but Khan wants their interference in order to secure a deal.

Mocking Khan’s “26-year political struggle”, the climate change minister said that the PTI chief’s political struggle was all about looting money under the name of charity.

‘Khan is mentally paralysed'

Earlier addressing a press conference, PPP leaders Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah said that Khan sometimes talks about a “bloody revolution” while sometimes provoking institutions to impose martial law.

“Khan is mentally paralysed and a confused person,” Ghani said, adding that democracy in this country is prevailing because of the struggles of the political parties.

'PTI wants to wrap  system in  desire for power'

Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri called out Khan, saying that politicians have shed blood for democracy and have embraced martyrdom during this struggle.

“Khan’s statement of imposing martial law is the height of selfishness,” she said.

Former chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani, condemning Khan’s statement, said that PTI wants to "wrap up the system in the desire for power."

“Derailment of the system will have dangerous effects,” he said, adding that martial law or technocrat government will further deepen the internal crisis in the country. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz lands in Beijing, receives warm welcome by Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang

PM Shehbaz lands in Beijing, receives warm welcome by Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang
Gunmen shoot dead KWSB sub-engineer in Manghopir

Gunmen shoot dead KWSB sub-engineer in Manghopir
COAS stresses training, advancements in air defence weapon systems

COAS stresses training, advancements in air defence weapon systems
Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam

Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam
Court grants two-day physical remand of Dost Mazari to ACE Punjab

Court grants two-day physical remand of Dost Mazari to ACE Punjab
SC serves notices to Balochistan Bar Council in Reko Diq case

SC serves notices to Balochistan Bar Council in Reko Diq case
PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s name added to ECL

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s name added to ECL
Was taken to an unidentified place where I was filmed: Azam Swati

Was taken to an unidentified place where I was filmed: Azam Swati
IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police adviser

IG Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar appointed UN Police adviser
US not to let disinformation harm ties with Pakistan

US not to let disinformation harm ties with Pakistan
'CPEC revitalisation' on PM Shehbaz’s agenda during maiden trip to China

'CPEC revitalisation' on PM Shehbaz’s agenda during maiden trip to China
Karachi to have 44km circular railway: ECNEC

Karachi to have 44km circular railway: ECNEC