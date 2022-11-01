Julia Fox and her son steal the spotlight with their Halloween costumes

Julia Fox and his son Valentino caught everyone’s attention with their Halloween costumes.



The duo took inspiration for their joint costume from the classic children's book Where The Wild Things Are.



The actress enjoyed trick or treating in New York with her toddler, dressing as one of the Wild Things while little Valentino, 21, months, was the Maurice Sendak book's main character Max.

Julia looked amazing in her furry white monsters costume as she held hands with her son, who donned a cosy onesie and a crown

Meanwhile, little Valentino was instantly recognisable as the book's hero Max, with a large gold foil crown and a buttoned onesie.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Julia also enlisted her pals Richie Shazam, Ben Draghi, Emma Fuji, and stylist Briana Andalore to dress as Wild Things for their trick-or-treating session in their NYC neighbourhood, before the gang headed to Heidi Klum's annual Halloween costume party.

Julia shares her son with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev. The couple were married in 2018 and divorced in 2020 before Valentino was born.

While she received accolades for her role in 2019's Uncut Gems opposite Adam Sandler, Julia is best known as Kanye West's ex-girlfriend. The two dated briefly



