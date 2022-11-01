Kangana Ranaut says she needs an umbrella to maintain her skin tone

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to share behind the scenes from her upcoming film Emergency shoot where she stepped out in the sun with her team, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture from her Emergency shoot on her Instagram stories in which the staff is holding an umbrella to protect her from the sun. She wrote in the caption that she needs an umbrella to maintain her skin tone.

Kangana wrote, "Also for those who are wondering why that umbrella, well I love tan but need to maintain my skin tone for prosthetic patches. PS that does not mean I am not a diva though.”

Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the period drama film Emergency in which she will play the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut and stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman alongside Kangana in the lead roles. The film is expected to release in 2023.