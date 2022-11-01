Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot', calls it 'pagalpan'

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to review his wife Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Vicky appreciated the film and called it 'pagalpan,' as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vicky Kaushal watched Phone Bhoot at a special screening in Mumbai on Monday. Vicky Kaushal shared a poster of Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter on his Instagram stories. Vicky urged the fans to enjoy this crazy comedy film in theatres.

Vicky wrote, "Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (this film is fun and crazy all the way)! Go, laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.” He added ghost and heart emojis.

Ishaan reacted to Vicky's review by reposting his story, "Vicky-pedia ne declare kar diya (Vicky has declared it)! Glad you enjoyed paaji (brother). Love and respect.”

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4.