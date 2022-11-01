 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot', calls it 'pagalpan'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaifs Phone Bhoot, calls it pagalpan
Vicky Kaushal reviews Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot', calls it 'pagalpan'

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to review his wife Katrina Kaif's upcoming film Phone Bhoot. Vicky appreciated the film and called it 'pagalpan,' as reported by Hindustan Times.

Vicky Kaushal watched Phone Bhoot at a special screening in Mumbai on Monday. Vicky Kaushal shared a poster of Phone Bhoot featuring Katrina, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter on his Instagram stories. Vicky urged the fans to enjoy this crazy comedy film in theatres.

Vicky wrote, "Full front foot pe aake masti aur pagalpan hai yeh film (this film is fun and crazy all the way)! Go, laugh your heads off in theatres near you. @ishaankhatter @siddhantchaturvedi @katrinakaif @apnabhidu @gurmeetsingh @excelmovies.” He added ghost and heart emojis.

Ishaan reacted to Vicky's review by reposting his story, "Vicky-pedia ne declare kar diya (Vicky has declared it)! Glad you enjoyed paaji (brother). Love and respect.”

Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif, and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has its theatrical release on November 4.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 3 crore on Day 7

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 3 crore on Day 7
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 1.6 crore on Day 7

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' collects INR 1.6 crore on Day 7
Farah Khan says she found Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' relatable

Farah Khan says she found Sonakshi Sinha's 'Double XL' relatable
Ayan Mukerjee talks about Dev's character in 'Brahmastra Part 2'

Ayan Mukerjee talks about Dev's character in 'Brahmastra Part 2'
Kangana Ranaut says she needs an umbrella to maintain her skin tone

Kangana Ranaut says she needs an umbrella to maintain her skin tone

Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot'

Vicky Kaushal reviews wife Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Bhoot'
'Pathan' teaser to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

'Pathan' teaser to release on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday
Hrithik Roshan writes a lovely birthday wish for Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan writes a lovely birthday wish for Saba Azad
Priyanka Chopra returns to her homeland, binge watches 'Koffee With Karan': See Pic

Priyanka Chopra returns to her homeland, binge watches 'Koffee With Karan': See Pic
Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday: 'DDLJ' to re-release in theatres on November 2

Shah Rukh Khan's 57th birthday: 'DDLJ' to re-release in theatres on November 2
Janhvi Kapoor reveals how 'Mili' gave her ‘nightmares’

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how 'Mili' gave her ‘nightmares’
Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' collects INR 7.5 crore on Day 6