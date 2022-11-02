Matthew Perry thought he was 'impotent' during his teens

Matthew Perry struggled to get intimate with his female partners during his teen year.



The Friends alum admits he considered himself 'impotent' after multiple drunken failed experiences with girls.

Instead of making “the correlation between the booze and [his] private parts,” Perry admits he passed judgement on his abilities.



“I was walking around the planet thinking it was something for other people. For a long time.

“S*x sounded awfully fun, but it was not in my arsenal.”

It was not until the star met Tricia Fisher, who educated him over his misconceptions.



"I told her about his 'shameful tale,' she reassured him that his arousal problems weren’t 'going to happen again' and “led me back to bed.”

