'Incapable': Former cricketer asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to remove PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan's former Test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz urged Prime Minister Shehbaz to remove Ramiz Raja as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman.

Nawaz, in his statement on Tuesday, called Raja incapable of running an institution like PCB.

"Every Pakistani is disappointed over the surprising and shameful defeat of Pakistan's cricket team against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup," he added.

The former fast bowler said Raja had shown naivety in his proposals of drop-in-pitches and a four-nation T20 tournament. He has damaged the career of upcoming cricketers by ignoring the development programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Nawaz said.

Raja has failed to resume club cricket and no interest has been shown in organising elections of cricket associations, he said.

Last month, former cricketer Sikander Bakht also chastised the Pakistani team's management and Raja after the Green Shirts lost to minnows Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup.

The former Test cricketer demanded Raja's resignation. "PCB chairman Ramiz Raja should resign immediately."