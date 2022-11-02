 
entertainment
Kate Middleton is enduring a ‘very difficult time’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly ‘stressed and anxious’ over the past two months, royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has said that Prince William’s sweetheart is enduring a ‘very difficult time’ with a fair bit of ‘stress and anxiety’.

She said Kate and William along with their kids moved from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth, however, the relocation to Windsor has not been what the royal couple hoped for.

Katie Nicholl further said, “They’ve said that themselves…that this hasn’t been the settling period that they had hoped for. Of course, no one could have expected that the Queen would have died just at the start of all that. Very, very difficult times. I think behind the scenes there is a fair bit of stress and anxiety for all of the family."

