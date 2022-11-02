 
Anne Hathaway says ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel not possible now

Anne Hathaway shared that there was no possibility of a sequel to David Frankel's 2006 blockbuster, The Devil Wears Prada, in an interview with The View.

“I don't know if there can be," Hathaway said on Tuesday's episode, after cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about a potential sequel. ““I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it's just very different now."

The 2006 movie followed Hathaway’s Andy Sachs, a wide-eyed, fish-out-of-water journalist who lands a job at a fashion magazine run by the ruthless Miranda Priestly played by Meryl Streep. The movie also starred Emily Blunt as sassy assistant, Emily, and Stanley Tucci as the loyal art director, Nigel.

Hathaway continued, “It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's going to happen. They could relaunch it, get some new people and do it."

The movie is based on the Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name which was heavily inspired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Weisberger was a former employee at the publication.

The actress, 39, also elaborated on the moment during New York Fashion Week in September, where she was seated next to Wintour in an outfit, strikingly similar to the one her character wears at the end of the film, points out Entertainment Weekly.

“It just happened. I was supposed to wear something else, Michael Kors sent over two beautiful outfits and the shoes didn't fit on the one that I thought I was going to wear, and the other one happened to be that one. I was working with a new hairstylist, and he was like, 'Oh, a turtleneck, let's put your hair up in a ponytail,'" Hathaway recalled.

"I looked in the mirror on the way out the door and I was like, oh, that's kind of funny, I wonder if anybody's going to notice?"

When panellist Joy Behar pressed Hathaway on her feelings about Wintour, the actress responded: "I have to say, I was always so impressed that she showed up to the charity screening that we had at The Devil Wears Prada, wearing Prada, so I think she's got a good sense of humour."

