 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Rana Sanaullah to consult journalists, stakeholders on social media amendment

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Federal minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah addresses press conferences at PID on October 28, 2022. — APP/File
Federal minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah addresses press conferences at PID on October 28, 2022. — APP/File

  • Minister says if amendment leads to restrictions on people's freedom of expression, govt will withdraw bill.
  • He says there are certain things on social media that need to be controlled.
  • If Khan provides assurance to IHC that march would remain peaceful, Khan will be allowed to enter Islamabad.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday decided to consult journalists and other stakeholders regarding an amendment imposing seven-year imprisonment for those spreading hateful content on social media.

The minister said that if the amendment leads to restrictions on people's freedom of expression, then the government will withdraw the bill.

"There are certain things on social media that need to be controlled," Sanaullah said, adding that social media platforms are being used to harm people's private lives. 

He further added that the issue was an important one, therefore, the government is hoping that the amendments will not create hurdles in the way of people's right to freedom of expression. 

Sanaullah said that there will be a discussion in the Parliament related to the transfer of powers to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) related to the social media amendment. 

Moving on to other matters, Sanaullah, while commenting on the PTI's long march, said that the issue of party chief Imran Khan's entry into Islamabad is under hearing in the court.

"If Khan provides assurance to the Islamabad High Court, that the march would remain peaceful, he will be allowed to come here. 

When asked whether the government will negotiate despite PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's prohibition to do so. In response, the interior minister said that "negotiations are always supported in politics and no politician ever says no to such offers. However, whenever we talk about holding negotiations, Khan resorts to hurling abuses."

He also added that while talks are held with politicians, the same cannot be said in the case of Khan because he is a "political terrorist" and not a politician.

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved an amendment imposing seven-year imprisonment for those spreading hateful content on social media.

Under the amendment, the FIA has been authorised to take action against such individuals.

The proposal has also recommended the inclusion of Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIA Act. Once the amendment is approved, FIA will also have the authority to take action on any kind of "fake news" and rumours on social media.

The cabinet approved the amendments in the FIA act through a summary moved via circulation. The final approval of the amendment will be taken by Parliament.

More From Pakistan:

Govt launches online passport-fee app

Govt launches online passport-fee app
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram restored in Pakistan after brief outage

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram restored in Pakistan after brief outage
No decision taken yet about next army chief: PM Shehbaz

No decision taken yet about next army chief: PM Shehbaz
IHC CJ Minallah stresses 'judiciary not scared of criticism'

IHC CJ Minallah stresses 'judiciary not scared of criticism'
Coalition govt moves IHC seeking bail cancellation of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case

Coalition govt moves IHC seeking bail cancellation of Azam Swati in controversial tweets case
Islamabad court accepts Sameena Shah's bail in Sarah Inam murder case

Islamabad court accepts Sameena Shah's bail in Sarah Inam murder case
Contempt case: SC seeks explanation from Imran Khan on May 25 events

Contempt case: SC seeks explanation from Imran Khan on May 25 events
Cabinet approves law seeking seven-year jail term for individuals spreading hate on social media

Cabinet approves law seeking seven-year jail term for individuals spreading hate on social media
ATC acquits six MQM-P leaders in provocative speech case

ATC acquits six MQM-P leaders in provocative speech case
Xi Jinping says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

Xi Jinping says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation
Islamabad seeks Moscow's clarification on nukes remarks

Islamabad seeks Moscow's clarification on nukes remarks
Khawaja Asif believes no martial law coming

Khawaja Asif believes no martial law coming