T20 World Cup: Injured Fakhar Zaman replaced by Mohammad Haris

Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman (left) and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris. — AFP/APP/File

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will replace key batter for the side in the T20 World Cup 2022, Fakhar Zaman, it emerged Thursday morning.

The event technical committee (ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Haris as a replacement for Zaman, who was ruled out of today's match due to an aggravated injury in the right knee.

Haris's name was suggested as Zaman's replacement but an approval was required from the ETC before the player could be officially added to the squad.

The ETC consists of ICC General Manager — Cricket (Chair) Wasim Khan, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley, Cricket Australia's Peter Roach, Shane Doyle from Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee and Shaun Pollockand Ian Bishop as independent members.

The 32-year-old batter had sustained a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) during the Asia Cup 2022, seven weeks ago, after which he went into extensive rehabilitation. He joined the squad after being declared fit but he, unfortunately, twisted his knee that aggravated the same injury he had in Asia Cup.