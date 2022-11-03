 
sports
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
SDSports desk

T20 World Cup: Injured Fakhar Zaman replaced by Mohammad Haris

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman (left) and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris. — AFP/APP/File
Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman (left) and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris. — AFP/APP/File 

  • Key batter for Pakistan Fakhar Zaman ruled out due to aggravated knee injury.
  • Event technical committee approves Haris as replacement for Fakhar. 
  • Pakistan to take on South Africa in today's match at T20 World Cup.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris will replace key batter for the side in the T20 World Cup 2022, Fakhar Zaman, it emerged Thursday morning.

The event technical committee (ETC) of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Haris as a replacement for Zaman, who was ruled out of today's match due to an aggravated injury in the right knee.

Haris's name was suggested as Zaman's replacement but an approval was required from the ETC before the player could be officially added to the squad.

The ETC consists of ICC General Manager — Cricket (Chair) Wasim Khan, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley, Cricket Australia's Peter Roach, Shane Doyle from Men’s T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee and Shaun Pollockand Ian Bishop as independent members.

The 32-year-old batter had sustained a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) during the Asia Cup 2022, seven weeks ago, after which he went into extensive rehabilitation. He joined the squad after being declared fit but he, unfortunately, twisted his knee that aggravated the same injury he had in Asia Cup.

More From Sports:

Fake World Cup trophies seized

Fake World Cup trophies seized

Where does Pakistan stand in T20 World Cup after India's victory against Bangladesh?

Where does Pakistan stand in T20 World Cup after India's victory against Bangladesh?
Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress and red pumps in new Instagram snapshot

Sania Mirza stuns in navy-blue bodycon dress and red pumps in new Instagram snapshot
India inch closer to semis after nervy win vs Bangladesh

India inch closer to semis after nervy win vs Bangladesh
Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Virat Kohli becomes top run-scorer in T20 World Cup history
India's Suryakumar Yadav dethrones Mohammad Rizwan as top T20I batter

India's Suryakumar Yadav dethrones Mohammad Rizwan as top T20I batter
Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch

Zimbabwe all but eliminated after defeat by Dutch
South Africa to target Pakistan's struggling top order in all important clash

South Africa to target Pakistan's struggling top order in all important clash
Former cricketer asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to remove PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Former cricketer asks PM Shehbaz Sharif to remove PCB chief Ramiz Raja
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Pakistan's match against South Africa

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Pakistan's match against South Africa
Pakistan to face South Africa in crucial T20 WC match tomorrow

Pakistan to face South Africa in crucial T20 WC match tomorrow
T20 World Cup: Pakistan's spot in semis depends on India, South Africa upsets

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's spot in semis depends on India, South Africa upsets