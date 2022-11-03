 
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Sonakshi Sinha talks about her body transformation for 'Double XL'

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Double XL is slated to release on November 4, 2022
Recently, Sonakshi Sinha talked about gaining 15kgs for her upcoming film Double XL.  

Sonkashi, during an interview, opened up about her body transformation, stated: “There are two ways to ways to do it. You either do it the healthy way or the unhealthy way. It took me two months to put on the weight because I was in a time crunch which is very unhealthy. “

“However, I went the healthy way to lose it. It took me over a year to get rid of the weight I had put on. Now I have reached the weight I was before. That time, I didn’t have the time to gain weight in a healthy way and do it systematically, added the Dabangg actress.”

Sinha said: “I just ate everything which I would not advise anyone to do. After a while, it makes you feel sick. I also stopped working out which I had not done in years. It took a toll on me, but I made sure I lost all that weight in an absolute healthy way.

On the other hand, co-actor Huma Qureshi also took a dig on body shaming. She said: “It’s really important for people to know why do we have to package women’s bodies into some kind of beautiful things. They could be real, raw and still gorgeous. You are gorgeous in every shape. “

As per IndiaToday, Double XL is slated to release on November 4, 2022.

