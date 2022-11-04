 
Friday Nov 04 2022
Netflix upcoming movie 'The Noel Diary' trailer's out now

Friday Nov 04, 2022

The official trailer for Netflix upcoming movie The Noel Diary has been released, the movie is all set to premiere on November 24, 2022.

The Noel Diary is an American romantic comedy film, based on a novel by Richard Paul Evans. The movie is directed by Charles Shyer. 

It follows the story of a popular author Jake Turner played by Justin Hartley who meets and interesting young woman Rachel played by Barrett Doss, when he comes back to home on Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate.

While doing so, he finds out a diary that may be a gateway to his own past and Rachel's. 

The movie is produced by Margret H. Huddleston, Stephanie Slack and Ridoyanul Hoq.

Cast

  • Justin Hartley
  • Bonnie Bedelia
  • Treat Williams
  • James Remar
  • Essence Atkins
  • Barrett Doss
  • Vivian Full
  • Aaron Costa Ganis
  • Andrea Sooch

Check out the Trailer 



