PTI starts countrywide protests to condemn attack on Imran Khan

PTI workers and supporters burn tires to stage a protest against the attack on chairman Imran Khan near Governor House Lahore (L) while police resort to teargas shelling to disperse the angry crowd in Rawalpindi's Faizabad Interchange. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo New Live

The PTI has started its countrywide protests against the attack on party Chairman Imran Khan.



Earlier, the party leadership said that they would start holding demonstrations countrywide after Friday prayers.

The party is staging protests in major cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Malakand, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, and Kohat, among others.

In Lahore, the party's workers and supporters have gathered at Thokar Niaz Baig where Senator Ejaz Chaudhry is leading the protest.

In Bahawalnagar, protests are taking place in Rafiq Shah, while in Rajanpur, supporters are conducting a sit-in at Chowk Allahabad, Rojhan, Fazilpur, and Jampur.

PTI's workers and supporters are protesting in Kohat under the leadership of Zia Bangash. — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/@PTIKPOfficial

Supporters are also raising slogans against the attack on their party chief in Rajanpur where they have blocked the Indus Highway. In Quetta, party workers are protesting at the Mannan Chowk where provincial leaders are also present.

Protestors are gathered in Muzaffargarh chanting slogans against the central government. — PTI Punjab @PTIPunjabPK

In Peshawar, protestors are gathered at the Motorway Interchange. They are raising slogans against the federal government and in favour of Khan.