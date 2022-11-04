 
pakistan
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI starts countrywide protests to condemn attack on Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

PTI workers and supporters burn tires to stage a protest against the attack on chairman Imran Khan near Governor House Lahore (L) while police resort to teargas shelling to disperse the angry crowd in Rawalpindis Faizabad Interchange. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo New Live
PTI workers and supporters burn tires to stage a protest against the attack on chairman Imran Khan near Governor House Lahore (L) while police resort to teargas shelling to disperse the angry crowd in Rawalpindi's Faizabad Interchange. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo New Live

The PTI has started its countrywide protests against the attack on party Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, the party leadership said that they would start holding demonstrations countrywide after Friday prayers.

The party is staging protests in major cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Malakand, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, and Kohat, among others.

In Lahore, the party's workers and supporters have gathered at Thokar Niaz Baig where Senator Ejaz Chaudhry is leading the protest.

In Bahawalnagar, protests are taking place in Rafiq Shah, while in Rajanpur, supporters are conducting a sit-in at Chowk Allahabad, Rojhan, Fazilpur, and Jampur.

PTIs workers and supporters are protesting in Kohat under the leadership of Zia Bangash. — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/@PTIKPOfficial
PTI's workers and supporters are protesting in Kohat under the leadership of Zia Bangash. — PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/@PTIKPOfficial

Supporters are also raising slogans against the attack on their party chief in Rajanpur where they have blocked the Indus Highway. In Quetta, party workers are protesting at the Mannan Chowk where provincial leaders are also present.

Protestors are gathered in Muzaffargarh chanting slogans against the central government. — PTI Punjab @PTIPunjabPK
Protestors are gathered in Muzaffargarh chanting slogans against the central government. — PTI Punjab @PTIPunjabPK

In Peshawar, protestors are gathered at the Motorway Interchange. They are raising slogans against the federal government and in favour of Khan.

More From Pakistan:

SC to hear appeal against de-seating of PTI MPAs on Nov 9

SC to hear appeal against de-seating of PTI MPAs on Nov 9
Court sends former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari to jail on judicial remand

Court sends former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Mazari to jail on judicial remand
Investigators seek CCTV footage of Arshad Sharif’s Nairobi flat, last moments

Investigators seek CCTV footage of Arshad Sharif’s Nairobi flat, last moments
ECP to hear Karachi LG polls case on November 9

ECP to hear Karachi LG polls case on November 9
UK politicians express shock over murder attempt on Imran Khan

UK politicians express shock over murder attempt on Imran Khan
US condemns attack on Imran Khan, urges parties to remain peaceful

US condemns attack on Imran Khan, urges parties to remain peaceful
Azam Swati's bail: Govt asked to satisfy IHC on ‘jurisdiction of trial court’

Azam Swati's bail: Govt asked to satisfy IHC on ‘jurisdiction of trial court’
Long march: IHC orders PTI to submit schedule, signed affidavit

Long march: IHC orders PTI to submit schedule, signed affidavit
Imran Khan suspects PM Shehbaz, Sanaullah, senior army officer behind attack: Asad Umar

Imran Khan suspects PM Shehbaz, Sanaullah, senior army officer behind attack: Asad Umar
Shooter says 'tried to kill Imran Khan because he misled masses'

Shooter says 'tried to kill Imran Khan because he misled masses'
Pakistan Army decries attack on Imran Khan

Pakistan Army decries attack on Imran Khan

Celebrities, athletes condemn attack on Imran Khan; wish for speedy recovery

Celebrities, athletes condemn attack on Imran Khan; wish for speedy recovery