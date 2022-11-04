PTI starts countrywide protests to condemn attack on Imran Khan

Friday Nov 04, 2022
The PTI has started its countrywide protests against the attack on party Chairman Imran Khan.
Earlier, the party leadership said that they would start holding demonstrations countrywide after Friday prayers.
The party is staging protests in major cities across Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Malakand, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Muzaffargarh, and Kohat, among others.
In Lahore, the party's workers and supporters have gathered at Thokar Niaz Baig where Senator Ejaz Chaudhry is leading the protest.
In Bahawalnagar, protests are taking place in Rafiq Shah, while in Rajanpur, supporters are conducting a sit-in at Chowk Allahabad, Rojhan, Fazilpur, and Jampur.
Supporters are also raising slogans against the attack on their party chief in Rajanpur where they have blocked the Indus Highway. In Quetta, party workers are protesting at the Mannan Chowk where provincial leaders are also present.
In Peshawar, protestors are gathered at the Motorway Interchange. They are raising slogans against the federal government and in favour of Khan.