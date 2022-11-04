 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

'EastEnders' star Sam Womack gives fans update after health scare

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

EastEnders star Sam Womack gives fans update after health scare
'EastEnders' star Sam Womack gives fans update after health scare

Samantha Womack gave fans a much-needed health update following her brave cancer battle.

Theatre-goers gave the former EastEnders actress rapturous applause last night due to her brave struggle against cancer.

The actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in August.

She looked incredible on Wednesday - her 50th birthday - playing the devilish White Witch on stage in The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

EastEnders star Sam Womack gives fans update after health scare

The star looked stunning in a beautiful cloak and leather ensemble, as loud applause rang around the West End's Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Ahead of her performance and return to Narnia, Sam, who recently completed chemotherapy, said: "I'm back at work at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

"It's been a rough couple of months but I am blessed to be back."

Samantha, best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell on EastEnders, was praised yesterday by Rita Simmons who marked her huge birthday milestone.

Samantha made her EastEnders debut on July 24, 2007, slipping into the skin of Ronnie Mitchell, a cousin of Walford tough man Phil, Grant, and Sam.

She announced her cancer diagnosis while paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John in August and has since undergone surgery.

Sharing a picture of herself with the actress, who passed away at the age of 73, Samantha wrote: “This was the most magical of evenings.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time

Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time
Casey Affleck engages in PDA with ladylove Caylee Cowan on the red carpet

Casey Affleck engages in PDA with ladylove Caylee Cowan on the red carpet
Rihanna bashed over Johnny Depp guest appearance in Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna bashed over Johnny Depp guest appearance in Savage X Fenty Show
Taylor Swift adds eight new dates for ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift adds eight new dates for ‘The Eras Tour’
Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West at public events: ‘She feels helpless’

Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West at public events: ‘She feels helpless’
Australia will not become a republic during King Charles reign, former MP claims

Australia will not become a republic during King Charles reign, former MP claims
Meghan Markle never wanted to ‘learn the ropes’ in Royal Family

Meghan Markle never wanted to ‘learn the ropes’ in Royal Family
Selena Gomez mother was scared for her daughter’s life after 2016 mental breakdown

Selena Gomez mother was scared for her daughter’s life after 2016 mental breakdown
Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self

Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth struck major royal deal before her death

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth struck major royal deal before her death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘massive reservations’ over ‘Spare’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘massive reservations’ over ‘Spare’
Meghan Markle planning return to ‘passion project’ she gave up for royal life

Meghan Markle planning return to ‘passion project’ she gave up for royal life