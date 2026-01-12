'Marty Supreme' lands Timothée Chalamet his first Golden Globe award

‘Marty Supreme’ lands Timothee Chalamet his first Golden Globe award

Timothée Chalamet finally clinched his first ever Golden Globe award after five nominations.

On Sunday, January 11, the Marty Supreme star earned the 2026 Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Claiming one of the night’s most coveted titles, the American-French heartthrob beat out Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Lee Byung-hun, and Jesse Plemons.

Timothée Chalamet melts hearts with a sweet shout-out to Kylie Jenner

Chalamet, 30, turned to kiss his girlfriend Kylie Jenner after he was announced the winner.

After accepting the honour onstage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the Dune actor gave a sweet shout-out to his lady love, in his first Golden Globe acceptance speech

"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up," the two-time Oscar nominee also thanked his parents. "Always be grateful for what you have. It’s allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here."

"I’d be lying if I didn’t say those moments didn’t make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much," the A Complete Unknown actor added, prompting Jenner, 28, beaming in the crowd.

He went on to express gratitufe to those who worked on the film with him as well as his fellow nominees.

It is pertinent to note that Chalamet’s latest win came on the heels of his Critics Choice Award achievement during the Palm Springs International Film Festival.