‘One Battle', ‘Adolescence' soar at 2026 Golden Globes: Full winners list
‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Adolescence’ sweep film and TV categories at 2026 Golden Globe Awards
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|
January 12, 2026
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards have come to a close while the film and TV categories were widely dominated by two titles.
One Battle After Another emerged as the big player among film categories, including best film - musical or comedy, whereas Adolescence shone bright among TV contenders, with four wins apiece for each production.
The musical or comedy acting categories were conquered by Timothée Chalamet and Rose Byrne, winning the Golden Globe for their performances in Marty Supreme and If I Had Legs I'd Kick You respectively.
On the other hand, Jessie Buckley sealed the best actress in a drama win for her emotionally harrowing turn in Hamnet, with Wagner Moura becoming the first Brazilian actor to take home the drama category’s best actor prize.
Check out the complete list below:
FILM
Best Film - Drama
Hamnet - WINNER
Frankenstein
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Film - Musical or Comedy
One Battle After Another - WINNER
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle VaguE
Best non-English language film
The Secret Agent - WINNER
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best animated film
KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Actress - Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (WINNER)
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Actor - Drama
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent (WINNER)
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Actress - Musical or Comedy
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (WINNER)
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme (WINNER)
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best supporting actress
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Best supporting actor
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value (WINNER)
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Cinematic and box office achievement
Sinners - WINNER
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (WINNER)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best original song
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden (WINNER)
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best original score
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners (WINNER)
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirāt
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
Television
Best series - drama
The Pitt - WINNER
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best series - comedy or musical
The Studio - WINNER
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best limited series
Adolescence - WINNER
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Actress - Drama
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (WINNER)
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Best Actor – Drama
Noah Wyle - The Pitt (WINNER)
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Best Actress - Musical or Comedy
Jean Smart - Hacks (WINNER)
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Best Actor - Musical or Comedy
Seth Rogen - The Studio (WINNER)
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best actress - limited series
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (WINNER)
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best actor - limited series
Stephen Graham - Adolescence (WINNER)
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best supporting actress
Erin Doherty - Adolescence (WINNER)
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best supporting actor
Owen Cooper - Adolescence (WINNER)
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best stand-up comedy performance
Ricky Gervais - Mortality (WINNER)
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life