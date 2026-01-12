 
Geo News

‘One Battle', ‘Adolescence' soar at 2026 Golden Globes: Full winners list

‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Adolescence’ sweep film and TV categories at 2026 Golden Globe Awards

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 12, 2026

‘One Battle’, ‘Adolescence’ soar at Golden Globes 2026: Full winners list
‘One Battle’, ‘Adolescence’ soar at Golden Globes 2026: Full winners list

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards have come to a close while the film and TV categories were widely dominated by two titles.

One Battle After Another emerged as the big player among film categories, including best film - musical or comedy, whereas Adolescence shone bright among TV contenders, with four wins apiece for each production.

The musical or comedy acting categories were conquered by Timothée Chalamet and Rose Byrne, winning the Golden Globe for their performances in Marty Supreme and If I Had Legs I'd Kick You respectively.

On the other hand, Jessie Buckley sealed the best actress in a drama win for her emotionally harrowing turn in Hamnet, with Wagner Moura becoming the first Brazilian actor to take home the drama category’s best actor prize.

Check out the complete list below:

FILM

Best Film - Drama

  • Hamnet - WINNER
  • Frankenstein
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • The Secret Agent
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Best Film - Musical or Comedy

  • One Battle After Another - WINNER
  • Blue Moon
  • Bugonia
  • Marty Supreme
  • No Other Choice
  • Nouvelle VaguE

Best non-English language film

  • The Secret Agent - WINNER
  • It Was Just an Accident
  • No Other Choice
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirât
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best animated film

  • KPop Demon Hunters - WINNER
  • Arco
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
  • Elio
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
  • Zootopia 2

Best Actress - Drama

  • Jessie Buckley - Hamnet (WINNER)
  • Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
  • Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
  • Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
  • Tessa Thompson - Hedda
  • Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Actor - Drama

  • Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent (WINNER)
  • Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
  • Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
  • Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
  • Michael B Jordan - Sinners
  • Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Actress - Musical or Comedy

  • Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (WINNER)
  • Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
  • Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
  • Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
  • Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Actor - Musical or Comedy

  • Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme (WINNER)
  • George Clooney - Jay Kelly
  • Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
  • Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
  • Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best supporting actress

  • Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another (WINNER)
  • Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
  • Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
  • Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
  • Amy Madigan - Weapons

Best supporting actor

  • Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value (WINNER)
  • Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal - Hamnet
  • Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
  • Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Cinematic and box office achievement

  • Sinners - WINNER
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash
  • F1
  • KPop Demon Hunters
  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
  • Weapons
  • Wicked: For Good
  • Zootopia 2

Best director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (WINNER)
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners
  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
  • Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best screenplay

  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another (WINNER)
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners
  • Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
  • Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best original song

  • Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden (WINNER)
  • Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
  • Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
  • Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
  • Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
  • Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best original score

  • Ludwig Göransson - Sinners (WINNER)
  • Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
  • Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
  • Kanding Ray - Sirāt
  • Max Richter - Hamnet
  • Hans Zimmer - F1

Television

Best series - drama

  • The Pitt - WINNER
  • The Diplomat
  • Pluribus
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus

Best series - comedy or musical

  • The Studio - WINNER
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building

Best limited series

  • Adolescence - WINNER
  • All Her Fault
  • The Beast In Me
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girlfriend

Best Actress - Drama

  • Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus (WINNER)
  • Kathy Bates - Matlock
  • Britt Lower - Severance
  • Helen Mirren - Mobland
  • Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
  • Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Best Actor – Drama

  • Noah Wyle - The Pitt (WINNER)
  • Sterling K Brown - Paradise
  • Diego Luna - Andor
  • Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo - Task
  • Adam Scott - Severance

Best Actress - Musical or Comedy

  • Jean Smart - Hacks (WINNER)
  • Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
  • Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
  • Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
  • Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
  • Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Best Actor - Musical or Comedy

  • Seth Rogen - The Studio (WINNER)
  • Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Glen Powell - Chad Powers
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best actress - limited series

  • Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (WINNER)
  • Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
  • Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
  • Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
  • Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
  • Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best actor - limited series

  • Stephen Graham - Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
  • Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
  • Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Jude Law - Black Rabbit
  • Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best supporting actress

  • Erin Doherty - Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
  • Parker Posey - The White Lotus
  • Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best supporting actor 

  • Owen Cooper - Adolescence (WINNER)
  • Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
  • Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
  • Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
  • Tramell Tillman - Severance
  • Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best stand-up comedy performance

  • Ricky Gervais - Mortality (WINNER)
  • Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
  • Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
  • Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
  • Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best podcast

  • Good Hang with Amy Poehler - WINNER
  • Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
  • Call Her Daddy
  • The Mel Robbins Podcast
  • SmartLess
  • Up First from NPR
Owen Cooper makes history as youngest Golden Globes winner
Owen Cooper makes history as youngest Golden Globes winner
Stellan Skarsgård honoured at Golden Globes 2026
Stellan Skarsgård honoured at Golden Globes 2026
‘Sinners' star Wunmi Mosaku shows off baby bump at 2026 Golden Globes
‘Sinners' star Wunmi Mosaku shows off baby bump at 2026 Golden Globes
T.K. Carter cause of death revealed after death at 69
T.K. Carter cause of death revealed after death at 69
Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir dies at 78
Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir dies at 78
Paris Hilton assures fans Britney Spears is ‘doing good' video
Paris Hilton assures fans Britney Spears is ‘doing good'