 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 04 2022
Seema Pahwa feels ‘grateful’ for her directorial achievements

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Seema Pahwa talks about her directorial experiences and achievements associated with it
Seema Pahwa’s career in film industry is half a century old and during this time, she has made sure to make it worthwhile. Recently, as she explored the world of direction, she discovered she possess great potential and feels grateful for her awards.

“Direction was particularly never on my mind but as I was associated with different aspects of film making, I was surely aware of this facet too. I had written a couple scripts and shared them with my director friends.’ She revealed.

She further added, ‘My friends were quick to respond that as it was my brainchild so I should take the call and that’s how I donned the director’s hat for the first time. And, the icing on the cake was to have won awards for my very first project.”

She also talked about the experimentation she has done with her career. “I have played almost all type of roles and luckily got a chance to live the Navras on screen. Of late roles like Sheela in Gangubai and Ganga Devi in Jamtara-2  gave me a larger canvas to explore that grey zone in my personality to its fullest. But, my favourite remains Ankhon Dekhi.”

She also talked about her directorial plans for the future. “Yes, I have a script ready and if all goes well, I’ll soon start my next directorial that too in Lucknow, like my earlier film. As this city is like my second home so my stories can be better told and developed here,”

