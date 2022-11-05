 
Showbiz
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Joyland trailer: Blend of multiple emotions at one time

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Cannes-winner Joyland’s trailer released earlier today
Khoosat Films has left everyone in awe as official trailer of Joyland comes out earlier today.

A brainchild of Saim Siddiq, who also happens to be the writer of the film, has left no loopholes. The film is strictly focused on lives of transgender people, building an unbiased narrative of their struggles.


The trailer starts with a gut-wrenching analogue of a mosquito falling in love with a chicken, and labeling love as ‘death.’ Then, it shows couple of transgender people practicing to dance within a theater. It also symbolizes the agony and terror of deaths. Painful moments of a man wiping a pool of blood are one heartbreaking scene which symbolizes the fact that the film offers equal amount of tears and laughter.

Saim took it to his Instagram earlier today to share the trailer and it has received a tremendous response.

Joyland will be out in theatres on 18th November, 2022.

