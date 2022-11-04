 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 04 2022
Shah Rukh Khan pushed his body to breaking point, says Pathaan director Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand talked about the physical transformation of Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming film Pathaan in a recent interview and revealed that SRK pushed his body to the breaking point for the film, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Siddharth appreciated the dedication of SRK to go through a physical transformation and said that he deserves all the praise he is getting for all the hard work he has done.

Siddharth said, "Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more."

He further added, "He wanted the adrenaline rush and he wanted the audience to feel the same on screen through him. The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done is incredibly commendable."

Shah Rukh has a great chance of redeeming himself at the Box Office next year with three big releases in the form of YRS’s action entertainer Pathaan, followed by Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

