Friday Nov 04 2022
Adnan Sami says art is not a 'toothpaste' that you use and 'spit' out

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Adnan Sami talked about reducing art to data in a recent interview and shared that he is against it. Moreover, he feels music is being treated like 'toothpaste' today, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Adnan Sami said that the treatment of art such as music and cinema is horrendous these days. He further added that art is not a 'toothpaste' that you use and then spit out.

Adnan said, "I have to enjoy what I am doing, that’s why I am choosy about what I do. I’m very passionately against the concept of reducing the art of music or cinema to something as crass as just data. It’s art. You can’t equate it to, say, a soap, and be like, ‘Okay, jasmine is working, let’s make more of that’."

He further added, "That’s exactly what’s going on. South ki filmein chal rahi hain, toh South ki films banao. Comedy chal raha hai, comedy banao... Art is not toothpaste that you use and spit out.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adnan Sami is busy with a new set of singles and live shows.

