Varun Dhawan says Bollywood films don't have huge budget for great VFX

Varun Dhawan talked about Bollywood films receiving criticism for bad VFX in a recent interview and said that Bollywood films don't have that much of a budget to have great VFX, as reported by IndiaToday.

Varun talked about VFX in his upcoming film Bhediya saying that the team has done as much as they could within the limited resources they had.

Varun said, "We often receive flak for the VFX in our films. We, however, don’t have that much of money. In Bhediya, we have put in efforts within these limitations.”

He further added that he took up Bhediya to change his image and prove that he can work in all genres.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.