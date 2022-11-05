 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'part-time player' in 'Meghan Markle show': Expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Prince Harry is about the change the dynamics of his public presence with memoir 'Spare.'

The Duke of Sussex, who has chosen a 'clever' title for his book, is on to something, says expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

Mr Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk: "I personally think it's a clever title for the publishers and a sad title for him to have chosen.

"There will be those who look at that title and wonder if it also describes how he feels in relation to his current relationships going forward outside of the UK.

"We have seen a lot of Meghan in the media in recent years but not so much Prince Harry, who is something of a bit-part player in the Meghan show.

He said: "We have generally seen Meghan taking centre stage so the title spare could be turned around on him in relation to that.

"I think it's about to shift, he is about to be the centre of attention again when The Crown and his memoir come out."

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles reschedules Los Angeles gig ‘due to band illness’

Harry Styles reschedules Los Angeles gig ‘due to band illness’
Olly Alexander to drop Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp collaboration

Olly Alexander to drop Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty after Johnny Depp collaboration
Prince Harry hasn’t ‘toned-down’ his memoir after Queen’s death?

Prince Harry hasn’t ‘toned-down’ his memoir after Queen’s death?
Evan Rachel Wood binged on Madonna interviews for Weird Al biopic

Evan Rachel Wood binged on Madonna interviews for Weird Al biopic
Kanye West fans regret rapper’s tattoos amid anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West fans regret rapper’s tattoos amid anti-Semitic controversy
Selena Gomez hopes Cole Sprouse doesn’t think she’s ‘weirdo’

Selena Gomez hopes Cole Sprouse doesn’t think she’s ‘weirdo’
Selena Gomez on Emmys 2022 fashion mishap, ‘a lot of people saw something’

Selena Gomez on Emmys 2022 fashion mishap, ‘a lot of people saw something’
Elon Musk addresses Twitter layoffs due to financial loss

Elon Musk addresses Twitter layoffs due to financial loss
Prince Harry risking reputations all around the Firm with ‘Spare’

Prince Harry risking reputations all around the Firm with ‘Spare’
Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen

Kate Middleton starts new Christmas tradition with a nod to Queen