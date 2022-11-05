 
Meghan Markle defended as she continues to call Prince Harry ‘my husband’

Fans came to Meghan Markle’s defence after the Duchess of Sussex was asked to stop referring to Prince Harry as “my husband”.

Megyn Kelly on a November 1 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show said that she finds it ‘annoying” that Meghan always tries to brag about having married into the Royal Family.

“We get it, you bagged the gorilla. Congratulations, you got the big bear. You want us to know. We know,” Megyn said.

However, social media users took over Twitter to laud Meghan and Harry’s adorable relationship as #MeghansHusband started trending on the platform.

While one user pointed out how lovingly Harry looks at Meghan, another wrote: “Everyone deserves a husband who puts his wife and children first! Just like #MeghansHusband does for her and their kids!

“I had to look into why #MeghansHusband was trending. It turns out someone that I never heard of until today, Megyn Kelly has an issue with Meghan Markle calling her husband...her hushand? Racism comes in all forms. TAKE NOTE!” read another tweet.

